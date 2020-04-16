Santiago Gimenez reveals why he chose him as a gamer of the Blue Cross for the choose MX: “I Am the best”

Cruz Azul officially this morning that we had been several days in waiting, and after two defeats in the first two games of the choose MX -ante Atlas and Atletico San Luis-, the gamer will not be Jonathan Borja, in the Day 3.

Fans voted on the official social networks of the Machine for Cement with a 84.7% of the elections, Santiago Giménez was the chosen one to face Santos Laguna on Saturday, April 18, at 14:00.

However, the Machine does not only remained with a tweet of confirmation, now that they made a video in which they explain that, in the end, it began the “era of the Santiaguismo” in the choose MX.

“A new era is about to reach the choose MX. Because you asked for it, and they, too, begins the era of the Santiaguismo”for Andres Gudiño, Luis Romo, Milton Caraglio, and Paul Aguilar will ensure that “my fichitas I will give it to Santiago”.

But they were not the only ones who spoke, as the same Santi revealed the reasons why he chose him as one of the gamers of the Blue Cross. “Hello, the best player is… Santiago Giménez”said.