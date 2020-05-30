Sarah Ferguson : the marriage of his daughter Beatrice was to have been held yesterday, his words of consolation to his eldest

This may 29, 2020 would have to be among the most beautiful days of the princess Beatrice. It is indeed this Friday, the eldest daughter of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was supposed to marry her prince charming Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her mom had for her, a fresh thought…







Sarah Ferguson might be divorced prince Andrew and no longer be invited to celebrate Christmas with the Windsor since, it was and remains a mom that is attentive to the needs of his daughters. And the sparkling duchess knowing her princesses on the tip of your fingers, she could not ignore the sadness that would live this may 29, of her eldest daughter. This is in effect to this date that Beatrice should marry his attractive companion Italian, the real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the Royal Chapel in St James’s Palace in London.

It was in September of last year that her lover had asked for her hand but the young woman had soon after been splashed by the sex scandal in which his father Andrew is wet up to the neck. Deprived of his presence for the betrothal in order to avoid any controversy the young woman had had to wait for a lull before announcing the beginning of the year – in accord with his grand-mother Elizabeth II – the date of his union. But the coronavirus that has swept the world, missing take the passage on the father of Mappelli Mozzi and forced the young couple, the death in the soul, to announce the postponement without date of marriage.

The duchess of York – who is confined with her ex-husband, their younger daughter princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, at the Royal Lodge Windsor – has, therefore, had given a thought to the older woman. The latter is confined with her future husband and the mother of the latter in a residence near Chipping Norton. In the caption of a pretty photo of Beatrice daughter, the duchess of York has, therefore, taken up his pen lovely pen and writes a message full of tenderness and emotion : “I love you my sweetheart, my Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could have hoped for. I am so excited to celebrate your love in Edo and you when we are done with containment. The most important thing it is health and love and today this is what I wish you as well as all the other people who had to get married in this period… so proud of you all. “There is no doubt that this test is not thata stone in the shoe of the young british princess and that it will not have very long to wait before saying this Yes which for the time is slipping away !