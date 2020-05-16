Sarah Fraisou -26kg, Salma Hayek without make-up... [PHOTOS]

Navigate to the keyboard Previous

Following



Linda Hardy swimsuit, Emmanuelle Béart natural, Luca Zidane celebrates its 22 years, Britney Spears plays the sirens, Chloé Jouannet doing the splits, Laetitia Milot and her daughter… Laurence Boccolini brown 26 years ago, Faustine Bollaert beautiful, Camille Cerf in panties, “Hélène and Nicolas” hidden, Vanessa Demouy takes the sun, Laura Tenoudji resumes filming… Marion Cotillard proves, Julie Gayet, and his son, Sophie Thalmann in mourning, Elodie Gossuin family, Malika Ménard in the prairie, Matt Pokora under the mower, in love, Marianne James to the garden, Anaïs Gallagher suggestive… Photos of the stars (almost) déconfinées.