Sarah Gray (in Order) : the age of the couple, the singer… all that we know about the actress

The talent of Sarah Grey ? The song

As many actors and actresses, Sarah Gray also sings. You do not have a great career in the music Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez or even Childish Gambino, but doesn’t seem to bother your position, in silence for his demonstrations of voice, accompanied by his guitar, on Instagram.

The actress has recently recorded a cover of If the world was ending, Julia Michaels, and I Love You Billie Eillish : “music is my therapy and singing, my way of expressing my emotions“entrusted to JustJared.