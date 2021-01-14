SARAH JESSICA PARKER: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOOKS AND THE ECCENTRIC STYLE CARRIE BRADSHAW

Sarah Jessica Parker will always have a place in the hearts of fashionistas.

There are indelible characters and one of these is certainly Carrie Bradshaw, played by SJP in the cult series Sex and the City, of which a new chapter has just been announced entitled And Just Like That…

Carrie is a true icon for all fashion lovers, who have dreamed in every episode of wearing her incredible and eclectic outfits, making a career, living in a big city, and why not, meeting their own Mr. Big.

But the line between character and actress is so blurry, especially when it comes to style and it’s such a fascinating thing. Sarah Jessica Parker dresses the glamor of the series even in real life.

We tell you everything (and show you lots of crazy looks) in the video :

In And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker will return, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

There will not be the fourth protagonist of the original series, Samantha Jones played by Kim Cattrall.

According to Variety, the three lead actresses will earn more than $ 1 million per episode. Ten episodes of half an hour each are scheduled, so a total of over ten million dollars each.