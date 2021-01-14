CELEBRITIES

SARAH JESSICA PARKER: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOOKS AND THE ECCENTRIC STYLE CARRIE BRADSHAW

Posted on

Sarah Jessica Parker will always have a place in the hearts of fashionistas. 

There are indelible characters and one of these is certainly  Carrie Bradshaw, played by SJP in the cult series  Sex and the City, of which a new chapter has just been announced entitled  And Just Like That…

 

Carrie is a true icon for all fashion lovers, who have dreamed in every episode of wearing her incredible and eclectic outfits, making a career, living in a big city, and why not, meeting their own Mr. Big.

But the line between character and actress is so blurry, especially when it comes to style and it’s such a fascinating thing. Sarah Jessica Parker dresses the glamor of the series even in real life.

We tell you everything (and show you lots of crazy looks) in the video :

In And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker will return,  Cynthia Nixon as  Miranda Hobbes, and  Kristin Davis as  Charlotte York

There will not be the fourth protagonist of the original series, Samantha Jones played by  Kim Cattrall.

According to  Variety, the three lead actresses will earn more than $ 1 million per episodeTen episodes of half an hour each are scheduled, so a total of over ten million dollars each.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

203
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

196
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

188
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

154
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

134
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

130
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

123
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

119
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

107
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

100
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top