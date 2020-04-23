Sarah Logan was scheduled for RAW

Photo credit : WWE

Freshly returned from the WWE, Sarah Logan could finally get back in the company. This is what we learned yesterday, a few hours before RAW. In fact, it would even have been able to participate in the show without being rehired…

This journalist has revealed in the Wrestling Watch Radio that the woman fighter would have had to make an appearance during the show red, last night. It would have been in the script but everything would have changed when the show started : the officials have decided to remove it and Logan has not been used. However, Sarah Logan has been mentioned a few times during RAW. To begin with, commentators have recalled the attack of Shayna baszler, both from team last week. Ruby Riott has also pronounced his name in a promo about the Riott Squad.

However, Dave Meltzer states that Sarah Logan still wouldn’t have been rehired by the WWE. The Superstars trips are always paid for the next 90 days and could then be used on the television during this period. The perfect example is Drake Maverick who will make the tournament for the title of Cruiserweight acting on the side of NXT.



