Sasha Luss Hans Feurer of Chanel’s Luc Besson

In July 2019 fate in the room Anna, the latest feature film from Luc Besson, the main role of which is entrusted to a personality that is still unknown to moviegoers, Sasha Luss. Before playing the new heroine dazzling French film director, the young Russian was imposed since 2011 her blonde fleece, and her slender figure on the podiums of the great houses – including Chanel – or in the pages of the most prestigious fashion magazines.

His meeting in 2014 with Luc Besson, in the midst of preparing his new blockbuster Valérian and the city of ten Thousand Planets is crucial. If he offers, by way of a first appearance, a minor role in motion capture for an animated scene in 3D, a few months later, he chooses to embody Anna, the heroine of his new film, which imposes itself as the worthy heir of the sublime adventurous that Luc Besson is fond of such Nikita, Leeloo, or Lucy, successively portrayed by Anne Parillaud, Milla Jovovich and Scarlett Johansson.

For the young woman who competes in strength and beauty in the role of a spy the Russian being prosecuted by the CIA and the KGB, the dream becomes a reality. “I was a big fan of the work of Luc Besson. I grew up in a small town in Siberia and I didn’t have access to a lot of movies. The Fifth Element was regularly aired on television and Milla Jovovich, the performer of the main role, who has also Russian origins, inspired me a lot”says Sasha Luss.