SASHA PIETERSE OF “PRETTY LITTLE LIARS” HAS BECOME A MOTHER

Congratulations to Sasha Pieterse: she revealed that she became a mother for the first time!

The Pretty Little Liars actress welcomed a child with husband Hudson Sheaffer and announced it by posting two cute photos with the newborn on Instagram.

He revealed what they called him and exactly when he was born, in the caption: ” After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6 at 5:39 am .”

The name Hendrix recalls the famous guitarist Jimi Hendrix, although Sasha Pieterse did not specify the reference.



In the comments, read the congratulations of many famous friends, from fellow PLL Lucy Hale to Taylor Lautner of Twilight.

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer got married in May 2018 in an Irish castle.

Among the colleagues of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell became the mother in 2019 of a little girl named Atlas Noa.

Aurora is the name of Troian Bellisario’s daughter, born in 2018.