Saturday Night Live is it new this week?

Saturday Night Live is finally back with a new episode on Saturday, April 11, after a prolonged interruption due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and production shutdowns that have resulted. NBC announced Thursday that the comedy series ” long-term would be with a new content this weekend, including a new segment “Weekend Update” and other documents featuring actors from SNL, and that it would be produced at a distance in the middle of the effort of social distancing.

In fact, SNL is back on the small screen Saturday, with segments from pre-recorded filmed by the cast at home, and offered a few cameos surprises of celebrities, including the return of Tom Hanks as the host! Learn more about what happened during the new episode of Saturday here.

Like many other television productions, SNL was paused for an indefinite period in response to the pandemic. However, inspired by the play book of other television shows of the end of the evening, the series seemed to be ready to improvise with a match to this concept as the “SNL of the house” last week.

Melissa Villaseñor was first led the effort with a segment based on Instagram featuring special guests Jennifer Lopez and Drew Barrymore on April 2.

Saturday Night Live offers there a new episode this week?

Yes. Saturday Night Live is back with a new episode in the live product remote, on Saturday, 11 April at 23: 30. ET / PT on NBC.

The new episode follows a prolonged disruption resulting from the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The show was originally supposed to return on Saturday, 28 march, with the director of A Quiet Place II, John Krasiński, who was supposed to receive and Dua Lipa as a guest musical of the week. However, on march 16, the sketch comedy series has been interrupted until further notice in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, reported Deadline. The new comes after a previous report according to which the issuance would delay its next three episodes.

The release date for A Quiet Place II has also been postponed in the wake of the pandemic, but it was not clear before if the episode of Kransinski would also be postponed. The most recent episode, broadcast on 7 march, starred Daniel Craig promoting the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die, even if the movie has also been delayed because of the sars coronavirus. Craig has made it to Studio 8H for the first time in almost a decade with The Weeknd as a guest of music for a parody of the franchise Bond and usher in a star very special: the former candidate to the presidential Elizabeth Warren.

When SNL is broadcast?

Saturday night live airs on Saturday at 11: 30 a.m. to 10: 30 p.m. on NBC. The episodes can then be streamed on Hulu. The new streaming service of NBCUniversal, Peacock, could host also all the seasons of SNL during its launch in July 2020.

That part of the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang join Saturday Night Live for the season 45 as star players. Comedian Shane Gillis had also join the cast, but he was dismissed from the series after her remarks are troubling on the run, have surfaced prior to the first of the season.

The two newcomers join the players in the directory of the series, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also players in the directory with the co-anchors of “Weekend Update”.

Lately, there have been questions as to whether each of these players will remain on the show, especially Jost and Davidson. The two reported that they could be looking at the output panel at this time.

Where can I find even more coverage of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

TV Guide kept a close eye on Saturday Night Live all season! Check out the coverage of each episode of the season 45 so far below, starting with the latest chapter.

