Saw 8 : the movie Spiral with Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock shifted to 2021 – Actus Ciné

Spiral, the legacy of Saw, the spin-off of the saga horror Saw supposed to come out in theaters on may 13, 2020 has just been delayed a year by the Metropolitan.

Announced in our theaters for the may 13th last, the spin-off of the saga of terror Saw worn by Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock had been postponed due to the closure of cinemas due to the pandemic of sars Coronavirus. Spiral : The Legacy of Saw come out then to the cinema on may 19, 2021.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (already at the controls of episodes 2 to 4) and written and produced by Chris Rock, this revival follows the lieutenant Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rocks) and his new partner (Max Minghella). These are investigating a series of murders, grisly of which the operating mode is strangely reminiscent of that of a serial killer who struck once in the city. Caught in a trap without knowing it, Zeke found himself at the centre of a ploy terrifying which the killer pulls the strings.

The distributor has also shifted from a one-year action film Hitman & Bodyguard 2 worn by Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. Announced for August 2020 the continued adventures of the body-guard (Reynolds) and the dreaded hitman (Jackson) was finally released in our cinemas on August 18, 2021.