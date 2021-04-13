CELEBRITIES

Says Mia Khalifa in a photo: “I did it for my OnlyFans”

Posted on

Lebanese entrepreneur, actress, and model Mia Khalifa surprised her fans by sharing a photo in which several managed to get a smile out of them.

Mia Khalifa claimed that all this was done by her OnlyFanspage, where she has made statements that she feels most happy in the community of which she is now part.

In addition to being a celebrity on Google for being the most sought-after p0rno actress, although for years she has not practiced the 27-year-old has become extremely popular on Instagram and Twitter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Pictured we can see Sarah Joe Chamoun also known as Mia Callista or Mia Khalifa, she was sitting in a hammock sporting an amazing red swimsuit, she had thin strips that immediately caught her eye.

The funny thing about the picture is that it appeared to have fallen off or maybe it did, but in the photo, you can see that he was about to fall down his face in surprise and with a little fear.

The snapshot was a real gem for his millions of fans who have so far given him more than a million and a half likes and also over 6,000 comments.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

378
CELEBRITIES

Bad girl! Mia Khalifa surprises with a mallet on her hands

268
CELEBRITIES

Exquisite! Lana Rhoades models small red swimsuit

249
CELEBRITIES

She wears nothing underneath, Kylie Jenner in unforgettable white dress

228
CELEBRITIES

Making a split, Lana Rhoades shows her enormous charms

206
CELEBRITIES

Great scare of Mia Khalifa from her pool “Something Touched Me”

199
CELEBRITIES

Natural in her most liked photo, Demi Rose celebrates her glory

199
CELEBRITIES

Beauty in black and white, Demi Rose debuts new curly look

187
CELEBRITIES

Charms in the air! Mia Khalifa appears wet and natural

172
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian’s swimsuit Looks like her second skin!

167
CELEBRITIES

Goodbye Elsa Jean!, Mia Khalifa opens her robe and hoards

To Top