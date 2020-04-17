Scandal 1MDB: the United States will return $ 300 million in Malaysia

The u.s. department of Justice announced Tuesday have recovered and returned to Malaysia about $ 300 million diverted from public investment funds 1MDB and laundered through the international financial system.

In total, the United States has helped Malaysia to recover more than a billion dollars lost in a vast corruption scandal, according to the ministry.

“The money stolen in Malaysia are huge and we have worked tirelessly to recover assets which they would have had to be the only ones to benefit,” said u.s. attorney Nick Hanna, was quoted in a press release.

The u.s. department of Justice estimates that $ 4.5 billion dollars have been diverted from the sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB, which was founded in 2009 to serve the economic development of the country.

The scandal has led to multiple judicial investigations and contributed to the fall of the ex-malaysian Prime minister Najib Razak, who is suspected of having financed spending lavishly with the diverted funds.

The financial malaysian Low Taek Jho, who is considered the brain of the case, had bought homes luxury, yachts, works of art, particularly in the United States, and invested in the production of films, including “The Wolf of Wall Street” with Leonardo DiCaprio. The seizure of these assets, among others, resulted in the return of the amounts in Malaysia.

The bank Goldman Sachs is sued in Malaysia in the context of this scandal, but it rejects accusations of false statements made against it.