“Scandal”, by Charles Randolph, with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie at the heart of a scandal of sexual harassment

In 2015, in the midst of a debate of the republican primary, Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), the host star ofAmerica Live on Fox News, destabilizes Donald Trump, by asking him about his problematic relationship with women. To follow, in the night, fifteen tweets incendiary of the future american president. Anything to destabilize the viewers of this string of ultra-conservative launched in 1996 by Rupert Murdoch. His boss, the all-powerful Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), does not show much eager to fly to the rescue of its reporter. Too busy away from the antenna Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), as it considers too liberal. Or to make advances very supported to Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), a young producer for the physical commitment that it fosters within the emission The O’reilly Factor…

A true scandal

It was written by Charles Randolph (already behind the excellent The Big Short Adam McKay, on the sub-prime crisis in 2015), Scandal returns on a case of sexual harassment within Fox News, which led to the exit of the founder of the chain, Roger Ailes, as well as some of the media stars like Bill O’reilly. And a year before that broke out the case of Weinstein and the movement #MeToo.

To the realization, we find Jay Roach who, after two rounds of comedy success (Austin Powers and My father-in-law and meit is to him), turned to a cinema markedly more political. In a series of tv movies prestige for HBO (Recounton the recount of votes in Florida during the presidential election of 2000, or Game Changewith Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin) as well as in his biography of the writer Dalton Trumbo 2015.

Of his past as a director of comedies, Roach has maintained a formidable effectiveness in the implementation stage and, in particular, a great sense of rhythm. That allows him to give birth to a true thriller describing, from the inside, the functioning patriarchal and abusive of Fox News.

A trio of actresses of shock

If it is obviously the sexual scandal that is at the heart of the story – through three parallel narratives carried by a trio of women: shock : Charlize Theron (also a producer), Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie (the only one to interpret a character of fiction) -, Scandal if interested, in so doing, the close ties, not to say incestuous, that exist between the world of the media and american politics. You understand how the combat feminist is indeed political, and not just societal.

In the Face of this story merciless, one wonders how Fox News has been able to survive such a storm and continue to be, the string of info-the most watched in the United States, in spite of the countless about outrageous and other fake news propagated to the antenna. One is especially impressed by the ability of Hollywood to return to, as accurately and documented on the recent history of the United States. And this using the real names of the main actors of the scandal, the true program titles, the real logo of the chain, the scenery true-to-nature… In fact, if the subject is identical to that of The Morning Show (the first series produced by Apple, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell), Scandal he tells him, a case of real, past a little unnoticed in full u.s. presidential campaign. The election of Donald Trump coming into effect shower many of the hopes born at the end of this scandal…

Bombshell / Scandal Thriller feminist Jay Roach Screenplay by Charles Randolph Photography Barry Ackroyd Music Theodore Shapiro With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Malcolm McDowell… Duration 1 hour and 50 minutes.