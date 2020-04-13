Scandal in Nascar: a pilot discriminated against another during a race virtual and was suspended

As the rest of leagues and sports tournaments americans, the events of the Nascar series are suspended for the pandemic COVID-19. To entertain their fans, the competition has hosted in the past few days, virtual racing with its pilots, which are transmitted by the Internet, something similar to what they have done several cycling competitions in Europe. It was in this context that the athlete remain exposed.
The american pilot of the Nascar Kyle Larson he was suspended indefinitely on Monday for using a racist slur during his participation in a race virtual broadcast live.
The corridor they apparently thought they had lost communication, said while he was piloting in the race on Sunday: “Can you hear me? Hey, ‘nigger’ (black)”. The use of this derogatory term implied that both Nascar as the team Chip Ganassi suspend Larson, who later apologized.
“Nascar has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the kind of language used by Kyle Larson during the event, iRacing Sunday,” said series in a press release. “Our guidelines of conduct for our members are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and our fans,” he added.
The computer Chip Ganassi, who owns the pilot suspended, said he was extremely disappointed by what she said Larson: ”The words you chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. From this moment on suspend to Kyle without pay while we work in this situation with all the appropriate parties“well,” said the computer.
For his part, Larson, 27 years old, they went up to their social networks a video to apologize: “The night before I made a mistake and said the word that never, never should be said. There is No excuse for that. I was not raised that way. It is a horrible thing to say”, and added: “I’m So sorry for my family, my friends, my classmates, the community of NASCAR and especially the african-american community”.