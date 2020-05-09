“Scandal” Spider-Man: Tom Holland responds — in his way — to the conflict

Usually candid and talkative — Holland has a reputation of divulgâcheur on two legs within the distribution of the film world Marvel, Tom Holland has made discreet since the announcement, yesterday, that Sony was going to retrieve Spider-Man within his productions, leaving an uncertain future for Peter Parker in the Avengers and other projects Marvel .

The actor has finally manifested itself today.

Subtly, the same.

In fact, Holland would have “unfollowé” the account Instagram of Sony, as reported by the news site geek Heroic Hollywood .

We note the conditional. Is this a bug in The Matrix? Is this in reaction to the decision? It remains to be seen, but the fact remains: Tom Holland is no longer a subscriber to the account Instagram of Sony.

Small gesture, certainly, but that says a lot these days…

To note that Holland is still tied to Sony and, according to the current agreement, must interpret the man-spider in two other upcoming films (at Sony and are unrelated to Marvel, however).

The atmosphere on the set is going to be “malaisante” to wish, indeed.