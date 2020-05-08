Scandal, with Charlize Theron on sexual harassment and the case of Fox News

These are not film stars, but television.

Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carson are the two presenters who have helped in 2016 the fall of the former boss of Fox News, Roger Ailes, they have accused him of sexual harassment.

The story has inspired the film Scandal, interpreted by Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron, who also produced the film : “I’m really proud that we’ve made an entertaining movie and that, as a result, is surprising. I think that when one makes a film on a topic such as sexual harassment or the women at the Fox, people think they know what is going to be the film. But what has been the most beautiful surprise, it is that the people were just completely surprised by that. This is not a boring and serious on sexual harassment.”

Alongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron, we find Margot Robbie, the new rising star of american cinema, that we had discovered in the movie of Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street and who has confirmed all the hopes in the latest Tarantino film, Once upon a Time in Hollywood…

The film has been written and designed to reach all audiences, as recalled by Charlize Theron : “It is always dangerous to tell an audience what it should feel. And I love the fact that when we screened this film, people are really taking things differently. And it was an experience that is very surprising for us, which have borne the movie, to see how men react, and how young women are reacting to that too, as well as older women”.

The film comes out this winter all over the world that starts in New York trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of harassment and assaults of sexual repetition.