Scandal, with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron are already in VOD

By

Julie M., Laurent P. · Published may 27, 2020 at 09h26

· Updated may 28, 2020 at 09h17

Scandal movie from Jay Roach with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron, was released on January 22, 2020 and on VOD on may 27, 2020. We discover together the trailer !

To be a woman in the cutthroat world of the american media… A question that is posed by the director Jay Roach in his next feature film, Scandalinspired by a true story and whose release is scheduled for January 22, 2020 and on VOD as of may 27, 2020. A film that immerses us in the daily lives of three journalists of the tv channel conservative Fox News, as well as the life of Roger Ailes, president and founder of the chain accused of sexual harassment.

A trailer while under-heard, as it discovers the three women find themselves in an elevator… And the game next starts. Casting, that the beautiful world since found Nicole Kidman (Aquaman, The Goldfinch…), Charlize Theron (Tully, Seduced me if you can…), Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad, Once Upon a time in Hollywood…), John Lithgow (Simetierre, Late Night…), Allison Janney (Me, Tonya,The Addams Family…) or Kate McKinnon (SOS Ghosts, The Spy who me released, Yesterday…).

Synopsis :

Return on the life of Roger Ailes, a consultant in the images and the founder and president of Fox News. As a result of accusations of sexual harassment, Rupert Murdoch, shareholders of News Corporation group, is forced to dismiss him.

Trailer :

A movie to discover it on VOD as of may 27, 2020.