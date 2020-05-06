Scarlett Johansson admits to having been constantly rejected in his career

By
James Reno
-
0
24


One of the opportunities that she almost missed his role is now emblematic of Black Widow in the movies signed Marvel. Emily Blunt was originally chosen to play the character, but the british actress has had to leave the project due to a schedule that did not accord with another film that she was going to turn.

Scarlett Johansson says that being a part of the saga Avengers has changed his life. “The best call you can receive is, after having been rejected for a role, the one that tells you that you have finally achieved”says Johansson. “You appreciate it more. Basically, I’ve made my career thanks to my status as a second option.”



Related Post:  After Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not, however, make the following two of his other cult films - News Movie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here