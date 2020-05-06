Scarlett Johansson admits to having been constantly rejected in his career

One of the opportunities that she almost missed his role is now emblematic of Black Widow in the movies signed Marvel. Emily Blunt was originally chosen to play the character, but the british actress has had to leave the project due to a schedule that did not accord with another film that she was going to turn.

Scarlett Johansson says that being a part of the saga Avengers has changed his life. “The best call you can receive is, after having been rejected for a role, the one that tells you that you have finally achieved”says Johansson. “You appreciate it more. Basically, I’ve made my career thanks to my status as a second option.”