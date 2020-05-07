Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans (Avengers Endgame) are they already out together in secret ? You have the answer

A romance a secret ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, since they met on the set of Perfect Notesthe two actors were linked in a very strong friendship, which has continued to reinforce over the years and the different projects that they have shared together. While the editorial’ of melty suggested you discover what that thought really Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans the one from the other, their complicity has always been much talk in the media to the point that the rumors of romance are often aisles good. But then, is it that the two actors are really out together in secret ? It is in 2017 that speculations are being strengthened.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the franchise Marvel

The reason for this ? This is the year in which Scarlett Johansson has been divorced from Romain Dauriac, and that Chris Evans has separated from Jenny Slate. Suffice to say that the timing would have been perfect for that they decide to try the adventure together. They have been often spotted together during this time and especially during the Oscar-2017 laughing together in the audience. However, according to the site Screenrantthey would never be released together, in spite of their beautiful friendship. Today, the pretty blonde is also very happy alongside Colin Jost. Pending more information, here’s how Scarlett Johansson has convinced Chris Evans to accept the role of Captain America.