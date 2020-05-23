Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans (Avengers Endgame) friends, here is how they handle the rumors of the couple about them

Contrary to the rumors that bloom on the Canvas, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are never out together. Well, the two actors are just very good friends and this, for a long time now. For those who don’t know, they met on the filming of the movie The perfect Notes in 2004 and have had a big crush friendly. A solid link that did not fail to arouse suspicion about their relationship. Very soon, speculated in Hollywood. And yet, the two main stakeholders have always insisted that they consider themselves like brother and sister. But then, how they live, the rumors of the couple about them ?

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

According to information reported by the site TheThings, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have simply chosen to ignore the rumors of romance about them. You do know this, perhaps not, but the two stars of the film Avengers Endgame have made the covenant to never let the gossip affect their beautiful friendship. A smart decision that can only be welcomed. Away of ambiguities, the actress and the actor are so on the same wave length and it is so much better ! And for even more news on the duo, the editorial’ of melty reveals that Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans really think of one another.