Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans very complicit !

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have always been very friends. But what do they think actually one of the other ?

It has now been several years that the actors of the Avengers are very good friends. They have always been able to count on one another. But at what point are they close in real life ? MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

The friendship between Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans is very strong. They have never hidden ! Always present to ensure that the one on the otherthey did not hesitate to give the best advice.

The beautiful Scarlett Johansson had used the best arguments to convince Chris Evans to accept the role of Captain America.

A decision he has never regretted ! But the relationship between the two actors goes well beyond friendship. And for good reason ! It might even be a fraternal relationship.

This is what has been entrusted to Chris Evans in 2012, during an interview with Playboy magazine. This goes back of course, but their relationship has not changed !

“This is a gorgeous woman. I just love this girl, dude (…) I consider it the same as my own sister. It is one of the smartest people I know. “

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans : A friendship in gold

The friend of Scarlett Johansson is amazed by the intelligence of the latter :” It is fantastic when someone who has a keen intelligence with a knife wants to have fun. Most of my friends who like to take in as much of a good time are not as intelligent and it is fun. “

Well, yes ! You will have understood, the beautiful blond finds, therefore, that Scarlett Johansson is single.

According to him, it differentiates itself from the others that he tends to get tired : “It is nice but there was a time when the pets are no longer laughing. “

And imagine that the actress Match Point has confirmed these claims. It also considers as its big brother from the heart :” This is like my big brother. But when even more young in the soul, a bit boring but still charming. “

