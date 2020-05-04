Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen just finished filming the Avengers 4

It is in the box !

While fans are impatient to the idea of being able to finally discover Avengers : Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen as they finished their scenes for Avengers 4. The interpreter of the red Witch and the lining of Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Moneymaker, have announced on their accounts instagram respective.

While she is blonde in Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson becomes rousse in the fourth episode of the Avengers. Heidi Moneymaker is happy to have spent this year with the actress, while confirming the end of the shoot. “Well, it is in the box for the Avengers ! I just wanted to say a big thank you to this amazing woman who is just as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. Thank you for this Amazing year Scarlett Johansson !“

On his side, Elizabeth Olsen preferred to post a video where his character flies in the air. “9 months after… the witch has finished“she says. However, this scene seems to directly come fromAvengers : Infinity War and notAvengers 4. The actress prefers to without doubt allow for a maximum of surprises until the release the 1er may 2019.

Avengers : Infinity War it will be released in our cinemas on the 25th of April 2018, but the fans of Marvel will be able to wait with Black Panther, the output of which is scheduled for February 14, 2018.