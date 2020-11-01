SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND FLORENCE PUGH: “INSTANT SISTER BOND” ON THE SET OF BLACK WIDOW

We do not know when we will be able to go to the cinema to see Black Widow, as the release date of the expected film, which will inaugurate “phase four” of the MCU, is constantly being moved due to the global pandemic. Scarlett Johansson and her co-star Florence Pugh know this well.

The two splendid actresses are the cover stars of the new issue of Marie Claire, in the cover interview, they talked about the film, their characters, and how a splendid friendship was born immediately on the set.

Here, what they said:

Scarlett, about Black Widow :

” I don’t want to sweeten anything, because it’s a challenge in a male-dominated industry to tell the story of a woman, from a female director’s point of view and focus on the heart of something that is inherently feminine .”

Scarlett, on the roles she plays :

“ I’m looking for women that I feel I can relate to at a certain level, for whom I feel empathy. It’s a little tricky, of course, because you can empathize with people in different ways and for different reasons. But if I can empathize with a character, no matter what their moral compass, then it’s important to me.

Florence, on the roles she wants to play:

” … It has always been, sort of, a number one priority for me to find women who are totally charming and totally powerful in their own way. I really want to recognize someone in the women I play, whether they recognize my mother in her, my grandmother in her, or my sister in her. I want to play complex and confusing characters. ”

Florence, on the friendship with Scarlett born on the set of Black Widow :

” I think maybe the exhaustion added to my not being so aware of myself and, I suppose, it allowed me to start pissing off Scarlett from day one, which was great. And then from then on. , we kept teasing. It was an instant sibling bond. ”