Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds, the marriage that we had all forgotten

“The love stories end badly… in general.” The marriage of Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds is the perfect example. The american actress is back on this union, which lasted almost two years, in an interview with the american edition of the Vanity Fair. According to the actress-star of Match Point (2005), his naivety would be the main responsible for this separation.

“The first time I got married, I was 23 years old, she entrusted – without, however, naming the actor Ryan Reynolds. I didn’t really understand what it meant to the wedding. Maybe I have a little romanticised. I think I’ve done it a certain way.” Before adding : “I am different today. I am at a period in my life where I am more conscious of my choices. I am more present than I’ve been before.”

It was in April 2007 that the young Scarlett Johansson meeting the Canadian in a restaurant in new york city. A year later, they say “yes” to safe from prying eyes. The tabloids are struggling to understand why the darling of Hollywood has chosen an actor in the second area, still unknown to the general public.

Throughout their relationship, the young couple are very discrete, offering rare appearances on the red carpet – as of June, 2010, at the Tony Awards – and escaping the paparazzi. Two years after their union, the two actors announced already their separation via their respective agents. “We began our relationship with a lot of love, and it is today with so much tenderness that we put in the end”, they say mysteriously.

Ryan Reynolds, the revelation

The actor found love a few months later, in the arms of Blake Lively on the set of the film Green Lantern (2011). After a wedding in 2012, both actors became one of the couples, the coolest of Hollywood, and the proud parents of three daughters : James (5 years), Inez (3 years) and a small third, born in August, 2019, whose name has not been unveiled yet.

Scarlett Johansson wife, the French journalist Romain Dauriac in August 2013. They have together a little girl, Rose, born on September 4, 2014. The couple’s divorce finally in 2017. A few months later, the muse of Woody Allen formalize her new relationship with comedian Colin Jost during a gala event in New York city in November 2017. They became engaged in may 2019. With the key in, perhaps, a happy marriage in the spring of 2020.