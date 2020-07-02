Scarlett Johansson chooses his replacement as the Black Widow

Actress Scarlett Johansson is about to release his latest film as the Black Widow and the hope that his replacement continues in the cinematic world of Marvel.

When The avengers: the End of the game released in theaters in the year 2019, we were very surprised that the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), has not survived the events of the war of infinity. Even so, in the year 2020, we will be able to see his own movie, although the story takes place between the Captain America: civil war (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Now Scarlett Johansson He commented in a recent interview, he hopes that his film will become a new “franchise” but with another actress, occupying the position of the Black Widow.

“Florence Pugh is an actress who is fantastic, and now she is the co-star of the franchise, independent of the Black Widow. “

Thanks to this short comment, two things can be spéculées. The first Florence Pugh who plays Yelena Belova may be the next Black Widow replacing Scarlett Johansson and also that there could be more films of this character in alone in the cinematic world of Marvel. This will depend on the success of the film, that we hope that the delay caused by the Coronavirus will not affect their numbers of ticket.

According to some rumors, Yelena Belova joins the team of Thunderbolts, led by the general. Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt). In addition, there are rumors that a post-credits scene, the prepare. But, this information will be confirmed in the output of the Black Widow.

What is the movie?

The story focuses on a moment where Natasha Romanoffs / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is a little lost because the Avengers are separated. In addition, some of them are outside of the law, because of the agreements Sokovie and the civil war that they themselves have caused. She must face a powerful villain (the Foreman) with the help of old acquaintances from his past.

The movie of the Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and William Hurt. It will be released on October 30, 2020.