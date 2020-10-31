SCARLETT JOHANSSON GOT MARRIED: AN INTIMATE MARRIAGE WITH COMEDIAN COLIN JOST

Congratulations to the newlyweds Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

The charity Meals on Wheels America confirmed the rumors about the marriage between the actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian, revealing that they said yes last weekend and explaining that their wish for the wedding is that donations be made to support the program that delivers meals to older people in need.

” We are thrilled to announce that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their close relatives and loved ones, following safety precautions against covid-19. Their marriage wish is to help make the difference for vulnerable seniors during these troubled times by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica “reads a post from the association, which indicates in the link in bio in ways in which to donate.

In the image, a pun has been inserted between Just Married and Colin Jost, which becomes ” Jost Married “.

According to the usual insiders, a large part of the cast of Saturday Night Live was present at the wedding. The 38-year-old comedian has been on the show since 2005.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were officially engaged in May 2019. In April 2018 they made their debut as a couple on the red carpet of “Avengers: Infinity War”.



For the 35-year-old it was the third marriage, after those with Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac (with whom she had daughter Rose), while he went to the altar for the first time.