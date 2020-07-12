Scarlett Johansson is going to pass the hand in Florence Pugh

It is definitely a page that is turned, to the side of the Marvel movies and more specifically of our Avengers. And the next movie of the Black Widow, you must seal the fate of Scarlett Johansson. Because, as expected, the fine is going to pass on the baton to his successor -now it’s official – Florence Pugh. Yes, now is the last one that will take the place of the black widow, in the future of the MCU…

The black Widow : the step of a witness, to turn the page

Is the filmmaker in person, Cate Shortland, who found the thing in an interview Empire. ” We don’t know at what point of Florence Pugh would be gifted. We knew that was going to be talented, but not at this time. Scarlett is so courteous, kind ‘Oh, I pass on to him the torch.’ So you are going to start a new story arc female” . A replacement was expected, due to the end of the Black Widow in the Avengers : Endgame.

Phase 4 of the Marvel/Avengers will begin with Yelena Belova, who will fill the void-great – that will leave Natasha Romanoffs. Remember, too, that the movie of the Black Widow is carried out, in chronological order, just before Avengers : Endgame. The loop is looped in the month of November, in the dining room.

