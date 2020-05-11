Scarlett Johansson, J Lo, Charlize Theron : the most beautiful looks on the red carpet of the Governors Awards

The season of ceremonies is not yet launched, because it’s the Golden Globes, the beginning of January, which give the kick-off. But yesterday evening, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the biggest names in the film were gathered for the Governors Awards, which reward not the best movies of the year, but of personalities of the cinema for their journey. And this year, for their eleventh edition, the Governors Awards have acknowledged the work of David Lynch, and Geena Davis.

On this occasion, on the red carpet, the actresses and actors donned their best dressed gala to shine in front of photographers. Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Greta Gerwig, Robert Pattinson, America Ferrera, Tom Hanks, Lupita’nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez… they were All present for this beautiful ceremony. The proof is in the pictures.