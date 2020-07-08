Scarlett Johansson passes the torch to Florence Pugh

Cate Shortland, the director of the Black Widow – the first movie of phase 4 of the MCU, not counting the series – has released an information large-scale. Natasha Romanoffs, the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, formally relay the Yelena Belova performed by Florence Pugh at the end of the film. The end of an era.

Now it’s official : Cate Shortland has confirmed during an interview in Empire Scarlett Johansson could pass the torch to Florence Pugh, that Yelena Belova. The relay switch must be done at the end of the next, the Black Widow, which is expected to launch with much fanfare the phase 4 of the MCU. And this for the greatest pleasure of the director of the film that do not hide their enthusiasm at the idea of working with the star of the great Midsommar. “And we don’t know at what point of Florence Pugh would be gifted. We knew that was going to be talented, but not at this time. Scarlett is so courteous, kind ‘Oh, I pass on to him the torch.’ So you are going to start a new story arc female” said Cate Shortland.



The plot of the Black Widow takes place before the Avengers : Infinity War, and for the fans of Natasha Romanoffs, will be the opportunity to turn the page once and for all after the sacrifice of upsetting the Black Widow in the Avengers : Endgame, a film of all the records.

According to the official calendar, the Black Widow would already have had to be available in the cinemas, but the pandemic of Covid-19 forces, the output is a bit delayed. The release date chosen for this day, which brings us to November of 2020, however, we must take this date with a grain of salt, given the context of health across the Atlantic…