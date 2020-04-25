Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek… The hairstyles, the most prominent of the Oscars 2020

On the red carpet of the 92nd Oscars, two trends stand out clearly : there are those who opt for a minimalism assumed brooding buns hollywood and other fasteners sophisticated. And then, those who are all about accessorizing.

Minimalism (very) chic

If Renee Zelleweger has decided to remain faithful to the updo that she particularly likes at the moment, it seems one of the only. Natalie Portman with a square very slightly blurry at Penélope Cruz opts for lengths smooth to perfection, this year, the actresses did not want to do too much. But who says hair let loose, it does not necessarily mean non-work : Margot Robbie offers strands wavy retro-inspired when Léa Seydoux does not hesitate to crêper the rear to make up the volume. And Jane Fonda creates the surprise with colour silver grey.

The art of accessorizing

At the opposite extreme, accessorizing is needed with pomp on many heads. Starting with Salma Hayek sublime a twisted bun from a padded bay Leaves from the house of Boucheron diverted hair jewel. Just like Scarlett Johansson line twisting her chignon banana with a silver wire. The oscar of the originality comes back to Lucy Boynton who dare to skate on the side that is adorned with pearls. Challengée closely by the cuff majestic of the singer Aurora and the hood of Janelle Monaé. Even Billie Eilish adorns her hair neon bars, including the famous double C’s of Chanel, who dressed for the occasion. More discreet, the bar jewel of Saoirse Ronan on her bangs, brings a real touch of delicacy to this edition 2020.