Scarlett Johansson (the Avengers Endgame) is extremely rich, the amount of his impressive fortune unveiled

You may not know this, but Scarlett Johansson is part of the stars who have experienced poverty before the fame. In fact, the actress was not born with a silver spoon in the mouth. Far from it. In reality, she has gone through some hard times in his childhood. But despite the trials of life, the beautiful blonde has never lowered the arms. Strong of character, she managed to become a personality highly rated in Hollywood. Thanks to his flourishing career, which began at the age of 8 years, she has amassed a lot of money. According to the magazine Forbes, the sidekick of Chris Evans has been the actress the best paid in the world in 2019 and, for the second year in a row. And, according to the latest estimates, his fortune is very impressive.

Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow in the Avengers Endgame

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Scarlett Johansson has no less than 165 million dollars. A heritage owes it to his professional projects, such as his many successful films : Lost in Translation (2003), Don Jon (2013), Lucy (2014) or Marriage Story (2019). The actress also secure a bright future, taking the role of Black Widow in the universe Marvel. And when she’s not singing with his group The Singles, she is the muse of Calvin Klein, L’oréal, Louis Vuitton and even the brand of champagne Moët & Chandon. You will have understood, it has not finished to surprise us and grow his bank account. In the meantime, check out how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans manage the rumors of the couple about them.