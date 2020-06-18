SCH and Gims unveil the clip futuristic Baden Baden

Then, we offered you to discover the best albums of the week Hatik, Hoshi, Lady Gaga, Ninho… now we will see two other French artists that you all know… SCH and Gims. They have worked together for the first time last November in the album “On the roof” the rapper from marseille. Album in which you could also find featurings with Ninho, Rim K, Heuss son of a bitch, Capo of the Square or Soolking. But it is ok Baden Badenthe piece with Gims that SCH has decided to clipper. We will let you discover the video below, and we talk about it in the rest of this article.

As you can see, we found SCH and Gims version avatars in this clip of hyper futuristic produced by HK Corp We don’t know what to think, but we find the video to the height of the piece ! On the other hand, it is expected that this will not be the only collaboration of the two artists. Case to follow… And to wait until then, we suggest you take a look at the classification of the Billboard of the week with Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lady Gaga, the Future, and many other artists ! We are going to stop going to see because there has been a lot of changes during these last few days.