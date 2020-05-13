SCH interview : Rooftop, his mother, Soolking, JVLIVS 2… The rapper tells

SCH speaks of “Rooftop”, a volume 2 of “JVLIVS” and Soolking

In the promo for his new album “Rooftop”, released in November 2019, CHS has agreed to an interview with PRBK. The rapper born in Marseille indicated that this latest installment is even more personal than the previous ones. “This is a project in which I hear a lot about me” explained Julien Schwarzer of his real name : “This is the one that I would define more as Julien”.

One which has recently unveiled the clip on a Cigarette, his featuring with Kaaris, also referred to the arrival of a volume 2 of “JVLIVS” (the first of which was released in October 2018). On his account Instagram, SCH had warned her many subscribers that “the sequence approach”. No re-release of “Rooftop” so the program ! “I think that I have not delivered enough images to make a re -“ he said, “It can help people to understand something”. Regarding “JVLIVS 2”, SCH says : “It will come out soon, we’re working on it. It profile super well, I’m happy. It is hot”.

As to his feat. with Soolking, that he himself announced, CHS has indeed confirmed : “I have not the right to spoiler more than that but I’ll be on the album”. And he is very happy with their collaboration. “It is a reuf, this is one that I love” assured the artist.

“I have a certain amount of restraint to make him listen to songs raw”

SCH is also income on its title It’s going to go, in which he speaks of his mother. That she thinks of her success ? “It means a lot, it is the president of my label, this is my first fan” and “she knows all of my promos as me” he confessed :“this is my mom what” and “she is proud”. By contrast, the S is still struggling to get him to listen to sounds, to words, often very explicit : “I have a certain amount of restraint to make him listen to songs that are more or less raw”.

