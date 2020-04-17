Schedule of the Day 3 in the choose MX

This Friday starts the activity in the Day 3 of the choose MX with four duels, including the America and Puebla in which Santiago Ormeño he stole the spotlight. Here we leave the times of each of the meetings of the new tournament.

Friday

FC Juárez and Morelia will be measured at 14:00 hours and Braves looking to regain positions in the General Table. Both Diego Rolán as Maximiliano Olivera they were not able to do that arrancaran strong, while Morelia wants his second win of the competition.

At 15:00 hours, Necaxa and Atlético San Luis are measured with the impulse of ‘Tunita’ for the potosinos. In the meantime, at 21:30 hours, America and Tijuana will clash in a duel that promises many emotions.

Finally, the activity of the day close Puebla to Queretaro at 22:30 hours. Santiago Ormeño paints to steal the show once more by the ‘Fringe’.

Saturday

Tigres and Atlas will inaugurate the activity at 13:00 hours with a few Rojinegros that demonstrated with Luciano Acosta that are large favorites despite the defeat of the last date before Puebla. In both Blue Cross is going to be measured against Saints at 14:00 hours in search of his first win, now with Santiago Gimenez as a representative of the ‘Machine’.

Sunday

The activity closes this day with three matches. Cougars open against Monterrey at 14:00 hours. The auriazules want to continue with the ‘Vigon Challenge’ as a result. At 15:00 hours, Chivas and Toluca will draw sparks. The Devils are in the top of the table and want to fill you to the fold the basket of goals, as atletico are the team that more goals have been received.

Finally, the Lion, the superlíder of the tournament, is measured against his older brother, Pachuca, at 20:00 hours. This will close the activity of the Day 3 of the choose MX.