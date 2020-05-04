School at home : a “nightmare” for Halle Berry

“It is a nightmare for me. This is a nightmare”. According to the chain AND, Halle Berry is at the edge of the abyss. At the bottom of the bucket. Has two fingers of crack. Confined with his two children (Nahla, 12 years and Maceo, age 6), she finds the home school to be very complicated, like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore before her. Bad time for the stars. “They really do learn nothing and it’s hard,” she says, before revealing the reason for which, according to the actress, they don’t care about no one.

“I have a child of 6 years, and what I’ve learned is that when children 6 years of age see other 6-year-olds do things, then they are doing things”. Up until then, we follows. “For example, they sit down and eat because there are 25 other that do. They remain at their desks and are coloring because there are 25 others who are doing it”. Only here, unless the family Berry to be very (very) large, or confined with all·te·s small·e·s comrades of his offspring, it is difficult to reproduce the atmosphere studious the class room… two.

“At home, there are not 25 other people who are doing it. So, bring it to focus and to realize that they are at home but that they are at school, it is really a challenge,” she continues. Fortunately for her mental health, she still found the good in this particular time period : “I enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We made good use of the time they spend outside of school. When they are not there, we have a lot of family time, time for stories and time to create the links that we have not often, so there is a good side.”