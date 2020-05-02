Schwarzenegger, Britney Spears… When the stars confined to become the laughing stock of the Internet [Vidéos] – People











The american stars were struggling to exist at the time of the sars coronavirus. A lot of the messages they want to convey are being criticised on the social networks.

In a period of coronavirus, the american celebrities have great difficulty to pass messages without falling into the caricature. Arnold Schwarzenegger has, for example, allowed to criticize the students going on vacation… from his jacuzzi with a cigar between his lips. The sequence has not escaped the social networks. Just as the stars led by Gal Gadot, who have been the laughing stock of the internet for singing the utopian “Imagine” by John Lennonfrom their luxurious residences.

The latest effort in the date started on Friday, when stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, or former president George W. Bush have launched a live 24-hour, “Call to unite” (Call to unity), in order to encourage donations to fight against the pandemic. “If only they knew of people who have the money,” responded ironically on Twitter reporter for the New York Times Astead Herndon.





Of direct, involving hundreds of millions of people

With millions of people confined to around the world, celebrities are many to want to cheer them up. But their call to solidarity, sometimes with a backdrop of villas of dream, may it fall to the side of the plate. And yet, these virtual events, the few distractions in a world that is in lack of entertainment, make the hearing. More than 270 million people have followed the recent marathon in tribute to the nursing staff, led by all-stars such as the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift.

If the messages of celebrities can sometimes turn off as much as fascinate, the attention is there, ” which says more about our culture on celebrities, writes Cheryl Thompson, a professor at Ryerson university in Toronto. We do admit not always, but in some way they serve us a little bit of reference to know what one should think or feel.”





Sick, Tom Hanks has raised the awareness of Americans

It cites the example of Tom Hanks, who announced in mid-march, since Australia have contracted the virus, contributing to the understanding of the severity of the epidemic. Jenna Anderson, 30 years old, confined with her family in Houston (Texas), said to have with the actor became aware of the disease. But “most of the things that really impressed me are negative, showing that celebrities are a little disconnected” from the reality, ” she says.

The presenter Ellen DeGeneres has, for example, was widely criticized on social networks for having said, jokingly, that being in quarantine in his luxurious californian villa was ” like being in jail “. A lot of celebrities “seem to really try to stay present in the minds of the people in a way that seems to me superfluous,” says the Texan Jenna Anderson.





Britney Spears sets fire to his gym

Celebrities use their money to make donations, such as Rihanna who has given of medical equipment in the State of New York and at least $ 5 million to NGOS, or Beyoncé, who has given $ 6 million. The star of country music, Dolly Parton, using it to fund research into a vaccine at Vanderbilt university, in Tennessee.

In the meantime, many artists are trying to entertain the masses by sometimes giving in to the absurd. Britney Spears has told how she had ” put the fire to its room of sports “. The star of the series Mad Men, January Jones, has taken on the role of the madwoman of the quarantine, and the actor Jurassic Park Sam Neill publishes videos to the humor in which he lent his voice to a garden gnome giving advice on the containment.