Schwarzenegger has cheated me by doing Stop, or My Mom Will Shoot! – Africadaidly – Betanews.fr

Earlier in the day, in a wide Q + A on his instagram, the icon of the action Sylvester Stallone has responded to a question asking what movie he would remake if he could.

Not surprisingly, Sly was not named “Oscar” … or “Rhinestone” … or even ” Rocky V “.

No, according to Stallone, he would love to remake the comedy of the 90’s ” Stop or My Mom Will Shoot! “– in large part because, he said, it was originally recorded for a film completely different.

According to the star of " Rambo: Last Blood ", the character mother played by Estelle Getty in the movie – was originally designed to be a woman really terrible and disposable, which would make the situation of the character of Stallone in the film even more complex and frustrating. Once the darling of the "Golden Girls" Getty has been cast, the character suddenly became the most beautiful mother.

Stallone has also said that the only reason he had accepted the film was because of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Once Sly got wind of it, its competition at the box-office was planning to make the film (he apparently has was not), Stallone was quickly signed – as he felt that he had beaten the star of the “Terminator” to the punch.

Unfortunately, says Stallone, Arnold has had the last laugh there.