Schwarzenegger is suing a company that has created a robot in his image

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues Promobot, a Russian company that has developed a robot bearing his likeness. The actor is claiming $ 10 million in damages, reports Guizmodo relayed by Presse-Citron.

The famous robot was presented publicly at the ces in Las Vegas last January. The Russian designers were inspired by the face of the former governor of california in his time ” the Terminator “, the first opus was released in 1984.

Promobot risk of paying expensive

The actor knew that this robot was : in the year 2019, Promobot he had been officially asked to pose along with his double robotics – in vain. After THESE, the Russian company has received a letter stating that Arnold Schwarzenegger would have been able to consent to give its appearance to the robot… for $ 30 million.

Promobot, having used the face of an actor very well known without his agreement, it is logical that ” the damages [soient] increased exponentially “, according to the lawyer of Schwarzy. The Russian company sells its robot 25.000 dollars, according to the magazine Input. In the past, Promobot has already earned more than $ 2.5 million with a robot in the likeness of the actress Priscilla Presley, ensures the lawyer.

A robot Morpheus also

The functions of the robot “Schwarzy” are rudimentary. The craft is limited to domestic capacities. “‘Arnold Schwarzenegger’ will meet with your guests, turn on the light and turn on the coffee maker, ” one can read on the website of Promobot.

Simple head able to move lips and pronounce sentences, the robot is equipped with a voice assistant and a tablet. On the site of Promobot, another great figure of science fiction has also been chosen to embody a robot : Laurence Fishburne, aka Morpheus in ” the Matrix “. A trial in perspective ?