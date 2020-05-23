Schwarzenegger joined the game with a prequel to his cult figure

Predator : a cult film by John McTiernan released in theaters in 1987. Film that will quickly become the Predator as a creature worship the Seventh art, hunter intergalactic ruthless with its prey and able to fight to the death against his most fearsome enemies. And one of his foes stands the major Alan Schaefer, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. And if the character is no longer re-appeared in the franchise with countless sequels and spin-off with the anhedral, the latter has the right to its prequel… in Predator Hunting Grounds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has lent his features, olderthe character in the video game unbalanced.

The hero will be added in the form of DLC at the end of the month.

A DLC that will appeal to fans of Predator

The one who became a legend of the action film with Total Recall, the Terminator, but especially Predator will sign his return in the form of the video game. Arnold Schwarzenegger will again Alan Schaefer in Predator Hunting Grounds after a collaboration with the developer Illfonic. As a reminder, the game is based on the asymmetry : one player is the Predator and the other a squad tasked to complete objectives while facing the creature.

It is the 26th of may next as Alan Schaefer will be back in Predator with an update, the players will be happy, free.

The character may be embodied, and will have a knife and a gun and exclusive. As specified previously, this latter will borrow the traits of a Schwarzenegger current and much older than in the film of 1987 to stay in a certain temporality. Up to now, Alan Schafer was not income within the franchise and was absent in The Predator in 2018.

This is not the first time a cult figure incarnated by Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the cast of a recent game. The famous Terminator is available in Mortal Kombat 11.

Predator Hunter Grounds is always available on console only, PlayStation 4, and PC. For the second platform, it will go through the Epic Games Store, the studio behind Fortnite – which celebrated as it should be in the order of 350 million players of the famous Battle Royal, still number one of its kind in the world.








