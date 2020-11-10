Scooby-Doo co-creator Ken Spears dies at age 82

Spears died after complications that arose from her battle with Lewy body dementia.

The co-creator of the famous Scooby-Doo cartoon, Ken Spears, passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

The news was confirmed by his son Kevin, who told Variety that his father died after complications that arose from his battle with Lewy body dementia.

“Ken will be forever remembered for his wit, his storytelling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic,” said Kevin.

“Not only has Ken made a lasting impression on his family, but he has also touched the lives of many as a co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and will continue to live in our hearts, ”he continued.

Ken Spears had created the iconic Scooby-Doo cartoon series, Where Are You! in 1969 with his writing and cartoonist partner Joe Ruby, who also passed away this year, in August.