Scorsese/DiCaprio : a disagreement with the studio behind their new film for the Apple TV+ – Actus Ciné

The director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio would have been in conflict with the studio Paramount. The two colleagues have decided to change the cast of their joint project, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Metropolitan FilmExport

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have their head ! While their film Killers of the Flower Moon has just won the financial support of the Apple platform, it seems that they have reviewed the scenario in a way that appealed more to the studio initially involved : Paramount.

According to THRthe filmmaker and his actor have reviewed the audition, at their convenience, including DiCaprio a villain, the nephew of no less nasty character that will play Robert De Niro, which is not to the liking of the Paramount. For the studio, this change transforms the film into a study of character to the more intimate feel, while maintaining a very high budget, what it deems to be contradictory. Remember that the budget of Killers is estimated to be between 180 and 200 million dollars, a sum usually allocated to the blockbusters hoping to revenue of global large-scale. What Killers of the Flower Moon will very probably not.

According to the latest information available, Paramount is only the distributor of the film, and it is Apple who will oversee the budget, supporting a priori of the new directions of the casting of Scorsese and DiCaprio. So we need to know who will be holding the first role a feature film, in which the wicked will be interpreted by De Niro and DiCaprio ? The role is that of an agent of the FBI (very recently created at the time where takes place the movie) investigating the murders committed on the Indians when it was discovered that the subsoil of their territory has oil. Perhaps the role DiCaprio will it be rather that of an anti-hero with units dark, as this scenario would also be the study. To be continued…

DiCaprio and De Niro had already toured together Injury a secret, but had never crossed in front of the camera of Martin Scorsese. The last movie with DiCaprio and the director of the Freedmen was The Wolf of Wall Street, a film not devoid of False connections, according to Michel and Michel :