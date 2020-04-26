Scott Disick and Bella Thorne have they really been a couple ? It makes the point

Far from worrying about criticism of their age difference, Scott Disick is more in love than ever, Sofia Richie, and has recently made a move tend to celebrate their reunion. That said, it is solid between the two lovebirds. But before you spin the perfect love, the Lord appeared very close to Bella Thorne. Remember, the actress and star of TV reality-had been photographed in full passionate kiss during a stay in Cannes in 2017. Very quickly, the pictures had made the rounds of the web. But the two celebrities were they really a couple ? At the time, Kendall Jenner had said that Scott Disick was closer to Bella Thorne just to make Kourtney Kardashian jealous.

Quizzed by the paparazzi upon his return from vacation, Bella Thorne had to quickly put the things clear. During an interview with the magazine Complexthe young woman had confided not to be on the same wave length with Scott Disick. In regard to their supposed relationship, it was simply friendly. Interviewed in the Jenny McCarthy Showthe actress had claimed that he had never nothing past sexual between them. That is clear. Shortly after, the dad of Mason is put in a couple with Sofia Richie. As to the actress, she is currently in a relationship with Benjamin Mascolo. In the rest of the news, check out the gesture unlikely of Miley Cyrus to find out if Liam Hemsworth had a crush on her.