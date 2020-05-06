Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian : why the couple is separated

Scott Disick has just left a center of rehab that he had built a few days ago. Still struggling with his addictions, it is also this which had put an end to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick can’t get rid of his demons. According to E Newsit comes to leave an institution of detox that he had built a week ago. The american media, the agent of the former companion of Kourtney Kardashian says the young man went into rehab because of the grief he felt after the death of his parents in 2013 and 2014. “In an effort to finally reconcile and cope with the pain that Scott feels silently for many years because of the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott has made the decision to check into a rehabilitation centre last week to work on his past trauma, he explains. He made no abuse of alcohol or cocaine.” And according to agent Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian is said to have played a crucial role in its new hospital.

It must be said that the former lovers have remained very close, especially for the good of their children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. But only a few months after the birth of their third child, the two are separated once again. In question ? The same reason for their breaks earlier, the depression of Scott Disick and his penchant for alcohol. “He is uncontrollable, he drinks too much and embarrasses them in publicconfided a close relative of the Kourtney Kardashian to People. He behaves like a child. He does not assume his responsibilities as a father and it is Kourtney who is doing all the work.” At the time, pictures of Scott Disck trying to win back Chloe Bartoli had been published, precipitating the separation after nine years of love. “Kourtney has always forgiven Scott, and was at his side, but now with three children, it is no longer current. Kourtney should do what is best for his children”confirmed a source ENews.

They have redone their lives

“Scott ran in all directions, saying that he was single. Kourtney has dropped after seeing the photos in Monte Carlo, and he has not been to the house after a month of drinking”, he concluded. But since their separation, the two remained very close. And the one as the other, they have remade their lives. For several months, in fact, Kourtney Kardashian file the perfect love with Younes Bendjima. After breaking, the two have released the cover for the month of December last. “Kourtney has decided to give him a second chance, said a source People. They play well together, the kids love it. He looks totally dedicated to Kourtney. She is happy to be remitted with him. She no longer wanted to hide their relationship. It was his decision to make it public.” For his part, Scott Disick is in love with Sofia Richie for several years.

