Scott Disick has been spotted with a new beautiful girl in Hollywood

Scott Disick seems to revert to his playboy ways when he was spotted with another charming model on a date night in West Hollywood, having previously sparked romance rumors with Bella Banos.

Scott was photographed while leaving a luxury hotel in West Hollywood accompanied by a beautiful blonde.

The 37-year-old star has been enjoying dates with stunning models after her split with Sofia Richie in August.

According to a news outlet, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was photographed Thursday enjoying a date with a mystery woman in West Hollywood, sporting a casual look with a colorful button-up shirt and beige pants. While her alleged partner wore a small teal minidress and knee-high heels.

His appearance with the new girl comes after the real estate investor was spotted with two women enjoying a double date at the celebrity club Catch earlier this month.

On October 1, he met up with model Bella Banos for a date in Nobu, Malibu.

Meanwhile, Scott’s ex Sofia Richie unfollowed him on Instagram when photos of him and Bella surfaced.