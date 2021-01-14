Scott Disick leaves a flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s post

Disick couldn’t help but comment on a post where Kourtney Kardashian looks fantastic.
It appears that Scott Disick is yet to get over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and in fact, left a flirty comment on his Instagram post.
The couple, who share three children, separated in 2015 but remain friends, as they are both parents to their children.
The Kardashians’ older sister had posted a photo of her wearing a sparkly jumpsuit on a recent Instagram post that must have left Disick a bit nervous.
Disick couldn’t help but leave a comment on the post, prompting fans to give a crazed reaction, urging the two to get back together.
“Bow-wow wow yippie yo yippy yay,” he wrote, referencing Bow Wow’s 2000 single of the same name, featuring Snoop Dogg.
While many fans wanted the ex-girlfriend to be together again, the comment comes just days after the Talentless founder returned from a romantic getaway with his new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin.