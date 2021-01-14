Scott Disick leaves a flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s post

Disick couldn’t help but comment on a post where Kourtney Kardashian looks fantastic.

It appears that Scott Disick is yet to get over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and in fact, left a flirty comment on his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The couple, who share three children, separated in 2015 but remain friends, as they are both parents to their children.

The Kardashians’ older sister had posted a photo of her wearing a sparkly jumpsuit on a recent Instagram post that must have left Disick a bit nervous.

Disick couldn’t help but leave a comment on the post, prompting fans to give a crazed reaction, urging the two to get back together.

“Bow-wow wow yippie yo yippy yay,” he wrote, referencing Bow Wow’s 2000 single of the same name, featuring Snoop Dogg.

While many fans wanted the ex-girlfriend to be together again, the comment comes just days after the Talentless founder returned from a romantic getaway with his new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin.