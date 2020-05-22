Scott Pilgrim : the comedy a fantastic Edgar Wright is expected to make his return to the cinema

The director of Shaun of the dead announced the news on Twitter.

Edgar Wright took the opportunity of the tenth anniversary of Scott Pilgrim to organize a live-tweet special, this Wednesday, 20 may, delivering a few spicy anecdotes about his comedy totally fantastic geek and crazy. If the film has resulted in a commercial failure resounding – he received “only” $ 48 million in revenue at the global box office for $ 85 million budget – it has nevertheless a solid fanbase overseas which is cheering tweets playful of the british director and some actors in the film.

Between the two revelations (Wright, said: Bill Hader was the narrator in the film and that Quentin Tarantino he had spun a hand in the opening sequence), the director has slipped a info that has pushed his fans : Scott Pilgrim will soon be back in cinemas. Not in the month of August, as was originally planned, but “very soon” (coronavirus forces).

“If you thought Scott Pilgrim was fun from your sofa, you must be ready for his return exclusively on the big screen, thanks to @DolbyCinema.”, he as well tweeted.

For the time being, impossible to know if the film will be screened outside of the United States, but we should know more in the weeks to come.

The plot of the film follows Scott Pilgrim (played by Michael Cera), a flirty inveterate of 22 years, with no other occupation than playing bass with Sex Bob-omb, a garage band rock could not be more ordinary. One day, he found himself nose to nose with the girl of his dreams. The only problem is : to win the heart of Ramona Flowers, Scott must first fight her seven ex-evil whose mission it is to remove it.

Side casting, Michael Cera gives the reply to Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.

Last Night in Soho : the thriller thrillers of Edgar Wright pushed back to 2021

