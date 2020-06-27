Scott Pilgrim : the disaster of the cult film, Edgar Wright is back in the route of his jewel – News of Film

Ten years after the liberation (lost) his comedy became a legend, Edgar Wright has said that he is very proud of the journey for his film.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the release of the film, the magazine Entertainment Weekly met with the director and his actors, and has dedicated a special article. In particular, he spoke about the genesis of the film, the poor reception of its launch, and its status as a small sect, years after the fact.

Adapted from a comic book by Bryan Lee O’malley, the film follows the misadventures of Scott Pilgrima musician, a little awkward (Michael Cera, the eternal teenager), that has a lot of trouble to separate from their ex-girlfriends. The situation gets worse when he falls in love with Ramona, a mysterious young woman must face the seven ex before that you can get away with it. Unless the ex in question are all super-heroes with great powers, and the party promises to be especially difficult.

When it aired in 2010, the film had made only $ 48 million of income (for a budget of no marketing of 60 million euros) : well that was a dismal failure, a true financial abyss. It took Me a couple of years for the movie to be re-evaluated, and finally finds its audience. The result is worth the effort, and Edgar Wright (who also Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver and Theand Last Pub before the end of the world) is very happy with it.

Michael Cera mode King Arthur

Where the film is impressive, is that it does not deny that in all references to the ninth art and has also taken the inspiration that he draws manga and video games of the 90s (in the image of the series of books by the way !). Jewel, kitsch, and manic, the film is a beautiful tribute to the culture geek, you can read our review here.

We can also note the following visionary of the movie in your choice of the distribution that, 10 years later, appear absolutely obvious. The casting was already to be found Chris Evans, and Brie Larson, before revealing his super-powers in the Marvel universe (or win an Oscar for it), but also Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader, and Mae Whitman, who today earned a place in the world of american comedy.

How to explain this setback monumental during your visit in the rooms ? The bad reviews from the press at the time, and his appearance is absolutely unique (that only appeals to a niche audience) have had to discourage some of the spectators…

An accident at the box office ? It is not what you need to make a hammer !

There is nothing to disabuse Edgar Wright as it has been shown Entertainment Weekly :

“The Monday after the release, Michael Moses [président du marketing chez Universal] I sent you an email with five words. It was one of the emails of the most adorable that I’ve received from someone in this industry. He said: “in years, not days. “

In this same interview, the filmmaker has settled its accounts with those who have not believed in his film, among them the father of Ted andAmerican Dad! :

“The film was released the same weekend as the Expendables and Eat, pray, love. On the day of the release, I remember having received an email from Marc Platt, a producer, saying that it had to be Universal compensates for the expenditure, and the prediction of a failure of the weekend. And I thought – naively – that it was only Friday morning, you could not know. But they knew. The movie was released in the fifth place at the box office…

Edgar Wright is the payment of the head of Seth MacFarlane

I never liked Seth MacFarlane, because that weekend, he tweeted “Scott Pilgrim : 0, World : 2” and I was fashionable : “he’s going to get to cum.” I languissais in the wait until the release of Albert to the west, or whatever his name is, and I rubbed my hands with glee. I have not tweeted yet, I’m not totally a monster… “

The filmmaker has come to the conclusion of maintenance anniversary in a new note of humor : “I’m incredibly proud of this film. The fact that we do not do article for the ten years of the Expendables says it all.” To the Big Screen, has been a long-time Scott Pilgrim has reached the Pantheon of the best films of recent years : the past month of January, two of our writers placed him, even in his Top 10 of best movies of the decade.

Very discreet since the release of Baby DriverEdgar Wright wrote and directed Last Night in Soho that we must seek in the On the 28th of April 2021 to the cinema. We wish you a beautiful journey and a result less catastrophic during their passage through the dark hallways. We have enough trust to tell the truth.

After the delirium geek regressive, comedy slapstick between friends, and the thriller gangster, Wright discusses”Horror