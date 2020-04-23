‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ should not have continued, despite the interest of Michael Cera

Sometimes, even the movies that seem to lead toward the success of blockbusters fail to find a public public. This was certainly the case in 2010, when Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright is released in theaters. Based on the famous series of comic books by Bryan Lee O’malley, the movie seemed tailored for the community of the geek.

And while Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has earned that $ 47 million, he eventually developed a cult. With the approach of the 10th anniversary of the film, the star Michael Cera was questioned about her interest for a sequel. Although his comments may have excited fans, a sequel to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World might in fact be a terrible idea.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” has developed a cult dedicated after

With the benefit of hindsight, it is easy to see why the film Wright has not penetrated the general public. The signature style of the director has always been more niche than mainstream. And Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a property previously only known to loyal fans. In addition, the frenetic pace of the film and its absurd humor might not work as well for the uninitiated.

Yet, the story – which focuses on the quest of Scott (Cera) to defeat the ex of her new love (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) – has a lot to say about maturity, relationships, and responsibility. Viewers simply need to be willing to see through the world certainly hyper-stylized and fantastic Wright. Those who already have a soft spot for indie rock and video games are in advance.

In the decade that followed its release, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World became a fan favorite. This is in part due to her ironic humour, her themes are deep and its tone far-fetched shameless. But his casting is also a legend. Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, Kieran Culkin, and Brandon Routh all appear in key roles.

Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are open to a sequel

The casting overall seems to be also the main reason why Cera would be interested in pursuing a sequel. While the 10th anniversary is approaching, ComicBook.com has recently met the actor to assess his interest in taking over the role. And it does not appear that Cera has a fear of revisiting the material.

For me, this “well” would simply mean to be new in this group. It was such a large group. Luckily, we meet all, and it really was like a big group or something like that and we all loved to be together and this happens, less and less. … It’s 10 years later, so obviously, life, for everyone, is its own thing. If it meant that everyone spent a little more time, I’d love it. Hope that this being the 10th anniversary, this will give us an excuse to bring us together.

By the sounds of it, Cera would be just as satisfied with a meeting of the casting as a result real. If the Comic-Con 2020 San Diego had not been cancelled, the fans would have maybe been able to rely on a panel of all kinds. But in the state, it may be that Cera and his company would be at least willing to organize a kind of festival of virtual surveillance.

But the film Edgar Wright is it better without a second payment?

Cera is not the only former Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to want to come back for a sequel. Winstead is also ready to return under the name of Ramona Flowers. Actress Birds of Prey is particularly curious to see where are now the thirty-somethings of the first film in the thirties. Yet, the curiosity of Winstead reveals exactly why a sequel would not work.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is, at its heart, a story of passage to adulthood for Scott. Once this change occurred (in the end poignant, nothing less), the hook that holds together quick rules of the game disappears. Critics of the film accuse it of privileging the style to the substance. And with little track narrative to the left – the film covers all of the comics O’malley – he might devote himself to it.

In an interview in 2010, Wright has raised the prospect of a sequel. Even he has conceded that there was more story to tell. Thanks to Baby Driver, the filmmaker has created his own franchise (with commercial success). And the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is definitely busy. As much as the fans love the film, the better it is that the cult classic modern it has become.