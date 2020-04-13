Scratched: Antonio Mohamed want to reach the coach of the Mexican national team

The team Striped it does not cross his best moment in the Closing 2020until the moment it is the only team that has not achieved a victory in 10 days of the tournament, ranking in last place of the table behind Atlas.

Your technical Antonio Mohamed hoped that after the ‘stop’ your team get to recover the level that showed in the final of the tournament past. The picture looks complicated to access in a Group; however, wants to rescue the tournament with the Copa MX.

Despite the situation facing the argentine, has always been an option to direct the Mexican. In these moments his compatriot Gerardo Martino has done a great work, but the ‘Turkish’ confessed to the Last Word that you’d like to direct to ‘Tri’.

“We’ll see if tomorrow, the destination I holds for direct Selection at any time. And but, well, it will not be given. It is the only thing that remains for me here to meet in this wonderful country”.

Mohamed has managed to achieve three titles of league and has european experience, which makes it a serious candidate for the future. To finish, explained the affection that he has to Mexico.

“I’m 50 years old and arrived here the 23. To Mexico I owe it all, I have a respect and an admiration for this country, I owe everything.”