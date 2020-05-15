Screens in the screen (1)

A part of the Quebec déconfine shyly while the other mopes. Fortunately, there are still many beautiful pieces in the candy of television. The Duty offers you the first instalment of his selection of films and series that have the screens for object of fascination. As always, this beautiful dozen is accessible from your rooms. Good curveball!

The Newsroom (Crave)

For many, this foray into the behind the scenes of a chain of continuous information american scripted by Aaron Sorkin was a disappointment. Portrait of a little old-fashioned that it was in this environment where everything always goes faster left on their hunger, many fans ofAt the White House and of mania info. The gallery of characters — including the (often) predictable Will McAwoy (Jeff Daniels), the head of antenna of the “old school” returning reluctantly to work after a rise of milk strong public noticed, more nuanced than it appears — gave a few reasons to hang on to this fiction that just got sometimes cleverly on the side of reality, as was the case with the 2012 presidential election. If we make abstraction of the tics of the writer and endings are sometimes a little too hollywood, we spent a good time in this room of new, well-wise to compare to what we find in today’s television ecosystem of our neighbours to the south.

Emily Gaudreau

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Travel heated in the wings of the morning, The Morning Show demonstrates the importance of not stopping the driver. If this was last glamour but agreed, the following has given rise to a result that is engaging and nuanced. Inspired by the excellent book Top of the Morningthis drama will focus on the shenanigans in the games of power and alliances of the small screen, the united states of america. Steve Carell is impeccable in pseudo-Matt Lauer hiding his villainy under his spell, and operating according to a mechanical predator well-oiled machine. Jennifer Aniston, devoted to the SAG Awards, oscillates between total control, crisis and nerves crisis of tears. Not everything is perfect. The fact remains that the dialogues are punchy, deep reflection, and Billy Crudup perfect boss who seeks the chaos, ” because this is the new cocaine “.

Natalia Wysocka

All About Eve (Apple TV+)

A Broadway star is aging Margo Channing (Bette Davis), is soon supplanted by a fan desperate to succeed, Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter), whom she had taken under her wing. Although the action takes place in the universe of the theatre, the cinema is no exception to this criticism at the vitriol in the middle of the show. Of the actors to the directors, by way of the producers and the press : no one is spared ! When she turned in this film by Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1950, the great Bette Davis, who was only 42 years old, was sunk already in oblivion. Years later, she admitted thatAll About Evewinning six Oscar, the will be resurrected from the dead.

Manon Dumais

The countess of Baton Rouge (Elephant)

Comedy whimsical accents autobiographical, this film (in the film) recounts the torments of a filmmaker, Rex Prince, haunted by Paula, a beautiful woman with beard. We found 29 more in film Crémazie where parading the images of this burning love. Haunted by a wildlife iconoclastic language is colourful and well hung, this piece funambulesque is tinged with harshness as poetry. It has as its center a Robin Aubert glow in the skin of a André Forcier that the model in his image and likeness. A great game of mirrors which, now that the first has become in turn a director emeritus in the wake of the second, is even more touching and singular.

Louise-Maude Rioux Soucy

Kidding (Crave)

When he’s not wincing, not, Jim Carrey did not like to be the clown sad. And when Michel Gondry is behind the camera, as was the case in 2004 for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the magic even more. Created by Dave Holstein and directed by Gondry, Kidding staged Carrey in the role of Jeff, well-known actor of the children under the name of Mr. Pickles. Although his family wants to stop by to fear a ratings collapse, Jeff lives a bereavement and would like to share his feelings with his young readers. You will enjoy the second season of this series to be playful, inventive, and poetic quirky humour from the 10th of June.

Manon Dumais



The Truman Show (Netflix)

Leading an orderly life in a suburb neat with his perfect wife (Laura Linney), an insurance agent named Truman (Jim Carrey) seems to have everything to be happy until the day when the heavens literally fell on the head in the form of a projector. What he ignores is that his life is a reality tv show, staged by Christof (Ed Harris) and followed by millions of Americans. Directed by Peter Weir (Witness) and scripted by Andrew Niccol (Gattacain 1998, this comedy-drama bitter-sweet vehicle a brilliant and still relevant reflections on free will, the freedom of expression and the power of television.

Manon Dumais

Actually (Tou.tv)

No need to focus the reality of dating to find his account in UnREAL (Actually in v. f.) this satire creaking of the wings of a show of this kind that was very popular on all the tvs now for more than 15 years. In fact, creating this cynical Marti Noxon (Sharp Objects) and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, who was inspired by his experience on the set of The Bachelor, risk of upsetting a few fans of these competitions on television so she deconstructs fiercely the mechanisms of production of these, the results of which would be fully ‘ arranged with the guy’s views “… The two central characters of this drama, both soapy and corrosive, producer Quinn (Constance Zimmer, masterful) and his second Rachel (Shiri Appleby) embody these roles wonderfully. They follow almost in a cooking competition…

Emily Gaudreau

Series black (Tou.tv and Netflix)

The cast of colourful characters and situations to the wild who are the salt of the excellent comedy thriller devised by François Létourneau and Jean-François Rivard can be a little to forget that at the base, it recounted the efforts of two screenwriters, Denis (Létourneau) and Patrick (Vincent-Guillaume Otis) to find the inspiration for a second season of their hit series, The law of justice, varlopée by the critics. A second listening to this happy ufo tv makes you realize the critical eye (often biting) that covers all links in the chain of television production, from the diffuser up to the pollsters to audiences… The perfect distribution, of the main roles in the flash, while passing by the scary Marc Arcand (Beaupré), achieving virtuoso Rivard, the soundtrack’s surprising and delightful and the dialogues that hit the mark make this series a staple of our tv. Nothing less.

Emily Gaudreau

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Crave)

After having revisited its way to the Second world War (Inglourious Basterds) and american slavery (Django Unchained), Quentin Tarantino rewrites a page bloody and tragic of the America of the 1960s : the murders committed by the Manson family. Following the career of a television actor on the decline (Leonardo DiCaprio), a neighbor of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), and his stunt (the oscar-winning Brad Pitt), the daring filmmaker signs a vibrant requiem for the golden age of hollywood, it spices up tasty nods to the new Hollywood. In addition to the conclusion of a violence outrageous, the anxiety-provoking scene where Pitt visits the hideout of the future murderers will haunt you for a long time.

Manon Dumais

Mulholland Drive (Apple TV +)

Dive spooky can no longer be disorder in the dream factory that is Hollywood, this great film from David Lynch is also an unsustainable conundrum. Crossed Rita, a young woman rendered amnesiac after a car accident on the mythical road, and Betty, aspiring actress freshly arrived in Los Angeles, that will help him regain his identity. Prix de la mise en scene at Cannes, the film is dreamlike and disturbing, even cruel at times, and increases the duplication ambiguous on the bottom of a nightmare of neurosis. It comes out deeply confused, but mostly fascinated by the mystery of this film to drawers that his filmmaker summed up as ” a love story in a city of dreams “.

Louise-Maude Rioux Soucy